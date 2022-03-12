I’m Obsessed With Winning Titles At Liverpool – Mane

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane has come out to reveal his future ambitions at Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his only obsession is to keep winning titles with the Reds alongside his amazing teammates and coach.

Mane added that he still can’t believe his country finally won the AFCON after several years of trying.

His words, “Me, my only obsession is to continue to win,”

“My driving force is this: win, win, and win! Of course, there are plenty of great players or great coaches that I really like, but at Liverpool, I already have plenty of great players and already a great coach too.”

“More than great players, it is great titles that I want.”

On AFCON, “This emotion [of winning Afcon], is grandiose,”

“It is the first time that it has happened to me with such intensity. It was so strong that it took me a long time to realize. As if everything had been blocked in my head.”

“Seeing the ball shake the net [during the penalty shoot-outs], I had feelings that I had never known. Incredibly strong.”

“And then, while I was still high, I remember that Idrissa ‘Gana’ Gueye came to hug me, repeating: ‘We did it, we did it, we did it, Sadie!’ It was like a dream. And I really didn’t want to wake up.”

“In fact, sometimes I still find it hard to realize, even more than a month later. I’m alone in my living room, and there I start to smile and say to myself, ‘Ah yes, we did it, we won the Afcon’”

“As if I needed to repeat it to myself often to believe it, it’s so huge.”

“However, I know a little about what it is to win. I have already won a Champions League and a Club World Cup in 2019, and the Premier League in 2020. But that surpasses everything. Not an hour goes by that I don’t think about it.”