    Login
    Subscribe

    I’m Open To Clarifying My Affair With Trump If His Wife Wants Details – Stormy Daniels

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular adult filmmaker, Stormy Daniels has come out to say that it is inevitable that Melania will divorce Donald Trump. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Melania Trump
    Melania Trump

    According to her, she has never reached out to the former first lady to discuss her alleged affair with Trump, but Melania knows how to find her now if she needs any clarification.

    Her words, “She knows how to find me. Maybe she’ll ask me to testify at her divorce hearing.”

    “I think they will get divorced.”

    “She hasn’t said anything. Silence sometimes speaks more than words and she was not with him at his arraignment.”

    See also  Madonna Flaunts Her Kids

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply