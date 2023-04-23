I’m Open To Clarifying My Affair With Trump If His Wife Wants Details – Stormy Daniels

Popular adult filmmaker, Stormy Daniels has come out to say that it is inevitable that Melania will divorce Donald Trump. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she has never reached out to the former first lady to discuss her alleged affair with Trump, but Melania knows how to find her now if she needs any clarification.

Her words, “She knows how to find me. Maybe she’ll ask me to testify at her divorce hearing.”

“I think they will get divorced.”

“She hasn’t said anything. Silence sometimes speaks more than words and she was not with him at his arraignment.”

WOW.