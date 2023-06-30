I’m Optimistic About Inter Miami’s Future On The Pitch – Tata Martino

Inter Miami’s head coach, Tata Martino has come out to express his thoughts on the club’s current standing. He recently revealed that he is optimistic for the rest of the season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very clear that there is a lot of work to be done to improve performance on the pitch, and he already had an understanding of that before joining.

Tata added that he and his team will implement a proper plan to get the club firing on all fronts again.

His words, “I am very optimistic. Obviously there is a lot of work to do, but it is not just about turning around the league season. There are other tournaments the team is enjoying and well-positioned to contend for, and we are planning for the season to come.”

“I get to this club with a clear understanding of the situation it is in, but there are important players who are injured right now, other important players missing for the Gold Cup, and who knows the other players who are yet to come.”