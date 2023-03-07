I’m Playing With A Lot Of Desire For PSG Now – Messi

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi has come out to admit that he is settled in Paris right now. This is coming after struggling through a difficult debut season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the truth is that he feels really good at PSG at the moment, and despite his hard time adapting to Paris for different reasons when he first joined, he is quite settled now.

Messi added that he began the current club season with a lot of enthusiasm and desire, so that made him more comfortable.

His words, “The truth is I feel great. The first year I had a hard time adapting to Paris for different reasons,” Messi said. “This season I started differently, with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of desire. [I’m] more comfortable with the club, the city & everything that Paris means.”