I’m Pleased To Have Ben White Back In Good Shape – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that he knows the reason why Ben White left the England camp prematurely. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he personally knows the reason the defender left the camp amid the controversy surrounding the facts of the situation, and he is just pleased to have him back in good shape.

Arteta added that he knows Ben’s character on and off the pitch, so he is happy to have him around.

His words, “Everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love. We know the reasons he had to leave and it’s good to have him in good shape.”

On reports of bad attitude, “We can’t control that. I know who Ben is, what he needs, what his character is and how happy we all are to have him at the club.”