I’m Proud Of My Players Despite Defeat Vs Everton – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to stand by his players after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not angry with his players in any way after the rare defeat, and he actually loves them more than before the game.

Arteta added that he is very proud to call them his players, and he looks forward to them bouncing back.

His words, “Today I love them much more than a week ago, a month ago, six months ago,”

“It is easy to be next to someone when they’re winning and playing well, but now is the moment to be next to them because they fully deserve it, and I am so proud to call them my players.”

“This is not going to be a rose pathway. This is going to be tricky, difficult, and we’re going to have to react to disappointment. We’re going to have to dig in and play better than we did today, that’s for sure.”