I’m Ready To Prove My Worth At MUFC – Weghorst

Manchester United striker, Wout Weghorst has come out to share his reaction to the club’s initial interest in him. He recently described the call from his agent as a special moment in his career, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, playing for a club as big as MUFC is definitely a huge achievement for him, and he feels absolutely ready to prove his worth in England.

Weghorst added that he received the call alongside his daughter, and it surely felt like a dream come true.

His words, “My agent called me actually for the first time and I was together with my girl, and she was a little bit shocked because she saw my face and I was like ‘oof’. So yeah, it was a special moment and that was really nice, of course.”

“For me, [to play for] the biggest club is, of course, amazing, and as I’ve always said as a football player, and also as a human being, the stage I am at now, the [experience] that I have, I am ready for it. This is the right moment to take on this great challenge.”

“I think presing is one of my strengths, especially without the ball, to put pressure on an opponent [and] be active,”

“That’s something I am capable of and that’s also something in the way the trainer [Ten Hag] wants to play. He wants to play aggressive; he wants to go high on the pitch, try to recover the ball there, as quickly as possible, and I think I can help the team with that.”

“For me, it was not done, it was not finished. It didn’t work out the first time as I hoped and I’m really hungry to show myself, to help the team. Of course, we are on a really good track now. The last couple of weeks, months actually, it’s going really positive here and I just want to contribute and give my best and give my all for the club and I try to be a part of the successful (direction) we are going.”