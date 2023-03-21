I’m Referred To As A Bastard Because I Didn’t Support A Yoruba Candidate – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has come out to blast one of the close aides of Lagos parks chairman, MC Oluomo, Kokozaria, for putting up her photo and that of other Yoruba indigenes on Instagram and referring to them as bastards for not supporting APC during the general elections. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is very strange that she gets called a bastard because she did not support a Yoruba candidate, and she hopes the Nigerian Police holds him accountable if anything happens to her.

Her words, “@kokozaria_americaboy you put up our pictures on your page and call us omo ale bcos we did not support your candidate, so what do you people call this @nigeriapoliceforce is this also a joke to you …. if anything happens to us, you all should hold this bastard accountable. @kokozaria_americaboy you must be MAD.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.