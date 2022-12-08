    Login
    Subscribe

    I’m Sending A Hug To Pele From Qatar – Vinicius Jr

    Sports By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Brazil forward, Vinicius Jr has come out to dedicate the country’s 4-1 thrashing of South Korea to Pele. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Pele
    Pele

    According to him, he wants to send a huge hug to Pele while he currently watches the national team from the hospital, and he hopes everything goes well with his health.

    His words, “This victory is for him. I hope that everything goes well, that he can get out of this situation and we can be champions for him.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply