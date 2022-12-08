I’m Sending A Hug To Pele From Qatar – Vinicius Jr

Brazil forward, Vinicius Jr has come out to dedicate the country’s 4-1 thrashing of South Korea to Pele. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants to send a huge hug to Pele while he currently watches the national team from the hospital, and he hopes everything goes well with his health.

His words, “This victory is for him. I hope that everything goes well, that he can get out of this situation and we can be champions for him.”

WOW.