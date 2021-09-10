I’m Shocked To See That Armed Robbers Can Rob DSS – Eedris Abdulkareem

Popular singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has come out to react to reports of the Department of State Services losing its case file on associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho to armed robbers.

He recently revealed this on his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the report made him very confused because it is the same “DSS that can burst anywhere even in the dead hours of the night.”

His words,

What do you think?

Born Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja to a polygamous family in Kano, Nigeria, his father was from Ilesha, Osun State, and his mother was from Ogun State. Raised in Kano, he adopted Kano State as his state of origin. He lost his father when he was 2 and 8 of his brothers.

Abdulkareem performed with hip-hop band The Remedies from 1997 until they split in 2002. He continued as a solo artist and released the album P.A.S.S. (“Pains And Stress = Success”) in 2002.

Its track “Wackawickee MC’s” criticized Tony Tetuila, Plantashun Boiz and Double X Posse. Later in the same year, he released an album titled Mr. Lecturer. Its title track thematised students in Nigerian colleges and universities receiving higher grades in exchange for money and sex.

Abdulkareem married Yetunde in 2004. In 2019, the singer took to his social media page to announce the arrival of their new baby. Together, the couple have had two girls and a boy.