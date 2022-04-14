I’m Still Having The Best S*x Ever While I’m Pregnant – Britney Spears

Popular US singer, Britney Spears has come out to say that pregnancy s*x is great. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, despite the fact that she is pregnant with her third child, it hasn’t stopped her from continuing to enjoy intercourse with her man, Sam Asghari.

Britney added that it is time for her to indulge in thinking, books, makeup, classic movies, great conversation, while she awaits the birth of her child.

Her words, “I reeled it in came back to reality and realized becoming a makeup junkie isn’t so bad!!! It’s the little things in finding myself that I’ve honestly missed for the last 14 years!!!.”

“It’s time for me to indulge into thinking… books… makeup… classic movies… great conversation… and the best sex ever!!! Sex is great when you’re pregnant.”

“My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24. I thought about it last night … I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house !!! I didn’t know how to play the game … I didn’t even know how to dress or fix my hair !!! I was clueless and I wasn’t the brightest bulb on the tree either !!!”

“The media has always been EXTREMELY rude to me …”