I’m Still Optimistic About The European Super League – Joan Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to say that football needs the European Super League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants UEFA to get on board with a European Super League as soon as possible because football needs it badly to stop Premier League clubs from running away from the rest.

Joan added that he remains optimistic about the ESL and he hopes the governing body will change its stance on the creation of a new competition.

His words, “We have to reform how European football works,”

“The Premier League will pass from €5 billion to €7bn in television rights — and LaLiga from €2bn to €1.7bn. LaLiga teams cannot compete with Premier League sides. [Barca] compete because of our history, but [English sides] have more and more resources all the time. This has to change.”

“We hope the final court resolution in the spring will be favourable and in the interest of the clubs and free competition in Europe, which is the argument with UEFA.”

“We are working hard to improve the competition for the financial sustainability of the clubs and to change the governance model because in the football industry it’s the clubs that make the least [money]. That cannot be the case.”

“I am optimistic. I think the final resolution will have an impact similar to the Bosman ruling. The clubs need the power to create and govern our [own] competition.”

“UEFA should be at the governing table with us. And if they aren’t, we could find investment from a country outside the EU with resources to organise a competition. I think football needs it. But I always try to create dialogue, [whether] with UEFA, LaLiga… we are open to talking.”