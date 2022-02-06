AFCON Can Be Better Organized By CAF – Cameroon Coach

Cameroon manager, Toni Conceicao has come out to say that the Africa Cup of Nations scheduling risks compromising the competitiveness of the competition. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the weekend’s fixture programme is a clearly a shame for African football, and it has to be rectified for things to be less complicated for participating nations.

He added that CAF has to organise its tournament to find what is best for the safety and security of players.

His words, “We are in the same situation [as Egypt.]”

“[It’s] not easy.”

“It’s a shame for African football that the coaches and players are not at 100 percent. As coaches, we have to find the best solution, and Egypt’s head coach has to find solution as well.”

“[Caf] have to organise it to find what is best for safety and security of players.”

“We are just the actors who must follow the regulations as everyone else does.”

“It’s not easy to recover in 48 hours, science proves that players can’t be recovered totally.”

“We’ll try and refresh our team, but it’s impossible after 120 minutes, after the emotion demands, to recover the players fully.”