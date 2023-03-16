I’m Suing My Network Provider For Selling My Line To A Chinese Man – Prince Eke

Popular Nollywood actor, Prince Eke has come out to blast his network provider for selling out his active line to a Chinese man. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he paid N80,000 for the line as far back as 2014, and the number was linked to his bank account and also his NIN, only for Airtel to sell the same line to a Chinese man who has now hacked his bank account.

He then ordered the telecommunication company to return his line or face a lawsuit as soon as possible.

His words, “airtelnigeria sold my line to someone

(Chinese man)who just hacked into my bank account. The line 08080900000 is a special number that I paid 80k for in 2014. That number is linked to my bank. I already did NIN on this number. This number was used august 2022 when I was in Nigeria. @airtelnigeria return my phone number or face a lawsuit. PLS TAG THEM

@airtelngeria the man you gave my number to has emptied my bank account. That number is a special number that I paid 80K for. It’s linked to my bank account. NIN number and BVN. I used that number by August 2022. I still recharge the phone number periodically. What did I do to you guys”? he wrote on his page.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.