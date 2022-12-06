I’m Sure Sammie Okposo Is Currently Singing With The Angels – Daughter

Daughter of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, Alula has penned down a tribute to him. She recently eulogized her father via an Instagram post, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the truth is that she feels like a blank sheet of paper and she is waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes.

Alula added that God knows best after his demise and she is sure he is currently jamming with the angels.

Her words, “The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper …. just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes, God knows best because I know your definitely jamming with the angels , changing it for them , letting them know say Na your voice bad pass … anyways make we leave story for writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP.”

