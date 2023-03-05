I’m The Latest Baba Ibeji In Town – Adeniyi Johnson

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun have welcomed a set of twins. The movie star who waited on God for a child for 7 years after his wedding recently took to Instagram to share the good news, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is the latest Baba ibeji in town, and he is really grateful to God, his family, fans and well-wishers

for standing by his family till the good news arrived.

Adeniyi added that he couldn’t post or celebrate his birthday because he was too busy taking care of his heavily pregnant wife.

His words, “HALLELUYHA!!! LATEST TWINS DAD IN TOWN….. My wife and I waited for Seven years … GOD IS INDEED GOD… He planned it as a birthday gift for me … Friends, Family, Fans, well wishers and Associates I am happy and pleased to announce to you all that I am the latest TWINS DAD!!! My wife is doing fine and Ibeji are doing great… THANK YOU ALL!!!

“This is why I couldn’t post or celebrate my birthday.. I didn’t even remember it’s my birthday… Apologies for not replying messages, taking calls or commenting on your posts I hope this good news will make you pardon me.. I love you all.

“THANK YOU @i_am_shai for these beautiful kids .. God keep and protect them for us .. I LOVE YOU BABY.”

WOW.

