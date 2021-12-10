    Login
    I’m Tired Of My Current Jobs – Elon Musk

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk has come out to say that he is thinking about leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer. He recently revealed this via his Twitter page, and the world has been reacting.

    According to him, he needs to know what his fans think of the idea because he is seriously considering it.

    His words, “Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time wdyt [what do you think].”

    Recall that he had this to say in January, “It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense.”

    WOW.

