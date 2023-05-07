I’m Tired Of Seeing Low IQ Dress Sense By Transgenders – Blackface

Popular singer, Blackface has come out to kick against the new trend of Nigerian men dressing as transgenders. He recently had his say via his Twitter page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the transgenders of today should stop trying to influence the young generation with their low iQ dress sense, because that will not be good for our future.

His words, “Y’all should try stopping influencing our young generation with your low iQ n dress sense! If you’re a man please dress like a man and not a transgender. Smh”

