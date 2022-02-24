I’m Too Honest To Avoid Asking Myself If I’m The Man For The Spurs Job – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to admit that he cannot improve the club. He recently had his say after the defeat vs Burnley, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is frustrated with his side’s current slump and he is beginning to ask himself if he is really the man for the Spurs job.

Conte added that he is working a lot and trying to get the best out of his players, but he is too honest to ignore the current reality.

His words, “In the last five games we’ve lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality,”

“I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes.”

“On Saturday we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations. I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing.”

“In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision, I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment.”