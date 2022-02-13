I’m Training My Child Without Shatta Wale’s Support – Babymama

Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Diamond Michelle has come out to drag him online. She recently blasted the singer during a recent interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is training her child on her own without the support of Shatta Wale, and it is a big shame on him.

Michelle added that a man should never be forced to take care of his child because it is his responsibility.

Her words, “We don’t make people do things they don’t want to do. You don’t draw someone’s attention to a responsibility like taking care of children. I feel obligated, and I can’t wait to see him smile. It’s a mood that should come naturally rather than be forced. You should feel obligated if you love someone… It should make an impression on your heart.”

WOW.