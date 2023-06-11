I’m Very Happy In Inter Milan – Onana

Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana has come out to reveal the truth behind the transfer rumours that he continues to generate. This is coming as the Cameroon goalie is said to be interesting Chelsea, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the truth is that he is very happy in Italy but he does not know how any possible transfer can eventually pan out.

Onana added that he has a very good relationship with his current club and he would do whatever they tell him.

His words, “I don’t know. The truth is that I’m happy here, but then at a certain level you never know how it will go. I have no problems with Inter. I have an excellent relationship with them and I’m at their disposal. I’ll do what they tell me.”