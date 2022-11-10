I’m Working On A Series About Hushpuppi’s Life – 50 Cent

Popular rapper, 50 Cent is considering making a movie about the life of Ramon Olorunwa Abass, a.k.a Hushpuppi. He recently took to Instagram two days after Hushpuppi’s sentencing to reveal plans to make a series about his life, and Nigerians have been reacting.
His words, “For my scammers, and gotta do this one. Hushpuppi series coming soon…”
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate