    I’m Working On A Series About Hushpuppi’s Life – 50 Cent

    Popular rapper, 50 Cent is considering making a movie about the life of Ramon Olorunwa Abass, a.k.a Hushpuppi. He recently took to Instagram two days after Hushpuppi’s sentencing to reveal plans to make a series about his life, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    His words, “For my scammers, and gotta do this one. Hushpuppi series coming soon…”

    WOW.

