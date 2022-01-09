I’m Working Very Hard To Be A Better Christian Husband – Deyemi Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary. He recently jumped online to celebrate his woman, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, most of their marital behind-the-scene are not couple goals as it involves a lot of disagreements, not speaking to each other and some rare divorce outbursts.

Deyemi added that all humans are work in progress, and he’ll keep putting in the work to be a better Christian husband.

His words, “This is what 9 years together looks like… and as those of you with eyes can see I’m still finer than her.”

“Meanwhile guys, before you do “awwwn” and “#couplegoals” pls I need you to note the following:

“i) While I choose to share the good times pls know that the BTS of my family posts involves a lot of disagreements, not speaking plus the once or twice in a year outbursts of “I’m leaving” (thank God we have more sense and patience now).”

“ii) I am so flawed and make a lot of mistakes but I’m truly putting in the work to be a better human – Christian, husband, father, son, brother, friend, colleague, mentee, mentor and citizen. God help me and my fellow menfolk (especially those of us that are handsome).”

“iii) Like He has done with and for me, God loves unconditionally and will bless you regardless and in spite of your flaws just so you can love Him back and choose to be a better version of yourself. Don’t allow guilt over your failings stand in the way of God’s Blessing in your life (we are all work in progress).”

WOW.