Men Must Stop Thinking They Are Doing Women A Favor By Marrying Them – Solomon Buchi

Popular life coach, Solomon Buchi has come out to blast men who believe getting married to a woman is them doing her a favour or taking away her shame. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, such men should reduce the way they watch Nollywood movies because they are not as cool as Nigerian movies make them believe.

Buchi added that men should never think they are the only great guy all over the world for a particular woman.

His words, “When you’re asking a woman to marry you, you’re not saving her. You’re not taking away her shame; there’s no shame there. You’re not doing her a favour. Stop sounding like she needs to marry you to get life fixed, and if she rejects you, she won’t suffer, neither would she regret it. You’re not the only great guy as you’ve made yourself believe. Reduce watching Nollywood too.”

