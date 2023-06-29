Imo election: Anyanwu mocks defectors, says PDP will thrash APC in November

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has declared that the party will occupy Douglas House in November.

The PDP National Secretary made the statement on Thursday at his campaign office in Owerri during a reconciliatory meeting with party officials.

In attendance were all 35 ward chairmen, 27 local government area chairmen, 27 LGA women leaders, and 3 Zone women leaders.

Anyanwu mocked the chieftains who recently jumped ship, saying the PDP would thrash the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

The Imo PDP accused the former executive members of running to the ruling APC to avoid an investigation into alleged mismanagement of party funds.

“Those who have left the party are free to go. Those of you who have decided to remain in the party, when we win, you will not cry. You will be happy,” Anyanwu said.

“We are going to take Douglas House. Every support group will work hand in hand with the party and there won’t be segregation or discrimination.”

“I want to thank the reconciliatory committee for the work they have done so far. There is no way PDP will lose the election in November.”

The PDP flagbearer also announced that the party will embark on a ‘Thank you’ tour to express gratitude to party faithful for their continued support.

Present at the meeting were deputy governorship candidate, Jones Onyereri, Mike Ikoku, Mike Ahumibe, Henry Onwukwe, Bonny Ebili among several others.