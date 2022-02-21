Imo: INEC Expresses Readiness For Ngor-Okpala Bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it was ready to conduct a free, fair and transparent bye-election in Ngor-Okpala on February 26th.

It said that everything has been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the poll.

INEC Resident Commissioner in lmo State, Prof. Chukwuemeka Francis Ezeonu, stated this on Monday when the executive members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NWAOJ, in the state paid a courtesy visit to his office along Port Harcourt road, Owerri.

He listed some of the challenges facing the Commission in the state including the burning of INEC offices in some local government areas, insecurity and lack of adequate manpower.

He informed that the Commission is responsible and law-abiding and has no affiliation with any individual or political party.

Prof Ezeonu. called on lmolites to do the needful by getting their PVC’s in any of the polling units close to them.

He also enjoined those that are up to 18 years old to register, in order to be ready for the 2023 elections, adding that the PVC is a very important document for every Nigerian to have.

In her remarks, the Chairman of NWAOJ, Mrs Dorothy Nnaji, called on INEC to check the high rate of voter apathy in the state.

She hinged the low turnout of voter registration in the state to the people’s lack of confidence in INEC.

She further appealed to the REC, Prof. Ezeonu, to ensure that the forthcoming Imo House of Assembly bye-election for the Ngor-Okpala state constituency, is free, fair and credible, in order to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state by aggrieved politicians after the election.