Imo PDP inaugurates presidential campaign committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State on Friday inaugurated a 1500 -member campaign committee to mobilise votes for the party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party’s State Chairman, Charles Ugwuh, who inaugurated the committee at the PDP secretariat in Owerri, assured that the party is united and is the strongest party in Imo State.

He said,” Victory is in sight for PDP. Success is in sight too. He urged Let’s march forward together. We have capable men who can deliver success. He urged everyone to file behind the campaign council to bring victory to the party at the polls.”

Ugwuh urged the committee to be guided by the party’s constitution and relevant electoral law and guidelines.

Also speaking, former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha said, “We are proud to be inaugurated today. We accept to work for our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We have an arduous task. Last presidential election, PDP polled 67% of the total votes cast in Imo State, and in the election, before that one, we got 93%. In the last election, we delivered for Governorship.

“When we were in government, granted autonomy to the local government system, restored confidence in governance and paid pensions, thereby alleviating poverty in the state. These are the credentials we are taking to Imo people. PDP has the best message in Imo. Our vice presidential candidate is a full-blooded Igbo man. So we have a stake in this election. Imo is a PDP State.

Greg Egu, the Director of the Campaign team said, “If we elect a PDP President, nobody will kick us out of office after seven months. If we deliver a president, anyone who wins the tick of PDP for Imo governorship will move straight to Douglas House.