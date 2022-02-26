Impeachment of Zamfara Deputy Gov immoral, illegal – PDP Governors Forum

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have described the impeachment of Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Barr Mahdi Gusau as immoral, illegal and unfortunate.

Recall that the Zamfara State House of Assembly on Tuesday 22nd February 2022, impeached Gusau.

The PDP Governors Forum, in a statement by its Director-General, Hon CID Maduabum, Friday condemned the process which it described as naked and unconstitutional abuse of power.

It added that “It is immoral, perfidious and an affront to the rule of law for an illegally constituted House of Assembly to purport to oust a validly elected Deputy Governor, just because he towed the oath of honour and followed his oath of office by remaining faithful to those that elected him as a PDP Member.

“It should be noted that the entire Zamfara House of Assembly decamped from PDP to APC without any form of division in PDP and therefore should lose their seats as required by the Constitution. Such an unconstitutional body has no power or mandate to impeach the Zamfara Deputy Governor.”

It claimed that it was worse on the account that there is a subsisting suit on the matter for which a court had granted preservative orders in the past.

The forum said it would support a return to legality and constitutionalism in the Zamfara affair.