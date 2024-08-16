INEC Announces New Dates for PVC Collection in Edo State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has announced the dates for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), scheduled from August 22 to August 30.

This announcement comes as part of INEC’s efforts to ensure that eligible voters are adequately prepared to participate in the forthcoming elections.

Timidi Wariowei, INEC’s Head of Department for Voter Education and Publicity in Edo State, made this known through an official statement released on Friday in Benin.

He outlined the collection process, which is designed to be convenient and accessible to all registered voters across the state.

According to Wariowei, the PVC collection process will commence with a five-day window at ward headquarters across Edo State.

This initial phase will run from August 22 to August 26, allowing voters to collect their cards directly from the wards where they registered.

After this period, the collection exercise will shift to the INEC local government offices, where it will continue for another three days, from August 28 to August 30.

“The commission urges all those who have either registered anew or made transfers to their voting details to take advantage of this opportunity and present themselves at the designated locations to collect their PVCs.

It is important to note that PVC collection cannot be done by proxy,” Wariowei emphasised.

This announcement serves as a reminder to the people of Edo State of the critical importance of obtaining their PVCs, which are the gateway to participating in the democratic process.

INEC’s strategy in spreading the collection dates across both ward headquarters and local government offices is aimed at reducing congestion and making the process as smooth as possible for voters.

The significance of this collection period cannot be overstated, especially given the political landscape in Nigeria, where voter participation is crucial for the legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

INEC’s move to streamline the PVC collection process is part of its broader mandate to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

This initiative is also in line with the commission’s efforts to increase voter turnout, a key factor in the strength of Nigeria’s democratic processes.

For those who registered or updated their voting information during the recent registration periods, this collection phase is the final step to becoming fully eligible to vote.

Without a PVC, registered voters will be unable to cast their ballots, thereby missing out on the opportunity to influence the outcome of the elections.

INEC’s clear directive against collection by proxy is intended to safeguard the integrity of the process, ensuring that only the rightful owners of the PVCs are able to collect them.

In recent years, there has been a heightened awareness and drive towards political participation in Nigeria, with many citizens recognising the power of their vote.

The distribution of PVCs plays a vital role in this awakening, as it empowers citizens to actively participate in choosing their leaders.

INEC’s responsibility in this process is not just to distribute these cards but to ensure that they reach the hands of those who will use them to make informed choices at the polls.

Moreover, the staggered collection dates are expected to minimise the challenges typically associated with large-scale distributions, such as long queues and delays.

By spreading out the collection over several days and locations, INEC aims to provide a more organised and efficient service, thereby encouraging more people to come forward to collect their cards.

As the August 22-30 collection period approaches, the onus is on every eligible voter in Edo State to ensure they have their PVCs ready.

This is not just about fulfilling a civic duty; it is about exercising a fundamental right that has the potential to shape the future of the state and the nation.

In conclusion, INEC’s announcement of the PVC collection dates is a crucial step in the lead-up to the next electoral cycle.

The commission’s efforts to facilitate this process reflect its commitment to ensuring that every eligible voter is equipped to participate in the democratic process.

As the collection dates draw near, it is hoped that the citizens of Edo State will respond enthusiastically, recognising the power of their vote and the importance of being prepared to exercise it.