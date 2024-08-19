INEC Announces PVC Collection Schedule in Edo State Ahead of 2024 Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set the timeline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Edo State as part of the preparations for the upcoming governorship election on 21st September 2024.

The collection period will run from 22nd August to 8th September 2024, providing eligible voters ample time to obtain their PVCs ahead of the crucial election.

This announcement was made by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

Professor Yakubu emphasised the importance of this process, noting that the Commission would maintain its strict policy of only issuing PVCs directly to valid registrants, with no proxies allowed.

Professor Yakubu detailed the outcomes of the most recent Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, which was conducted in Edo and Ondo States.

He disclosed that a total of 119,206 new voters were registered in Edo State alone. In addition, 8,847 voters transferred their registrations from other states to Edo, while 46,171 voters transferred their registrations within Edo State.

This internal transfer allows voters who have moved within the state to cast their ballots in their new constituencies.

The INEC Chairman also highlighted the Commission’s efforts to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the voter register.

As required by law, INEC has updated the records of 4,808 voters who requested corrections to their names, addresses, or dates of birth from previous registrations.

Moreover, 5,406 PVCs that were reported lost or damaged have been replaced. Altogether, the Commission served 184,438 voters of various categories during the last CVR in Edo State. All these individuals are now eligible to collect their newly issued PVCs.

“I am pleased to report that all the cards have been printed and delivered to our office in Benin City,” Professor Yakubu announced.

“From there, they have been distributed to our Electoral Officers (EOs) across the state for collection by the voters.”

To streamline the collection process, INEC has developed a register containing key details of the 184,438 voters, including their names and photographs.

This measure is intended to facilitate a smooth and efficient distribution of PVCs, ensuring that all eligible voters receive their cards in time for the election.

As Edo State prepares for its governorship election, INEC’s immediate focus is on ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to collect their PVC.

The commission is committed to making the electoral process as accessible and transparent as possible.

This commitment extends beyond Edo State, as Professor Yakubu assured that similar measures are being taken for Ondo State, where the governorship election is scheduled for November 2024.

“Our current focus is on Edo State because its election is just around the corner next month,” he explained.

“However, I want to reassure the electorate in Ondo State that we are also taking the necessary steps to ensure the availability of their PVCs well ahead of their own governorship election.

The Commission will soon release detailed arrangements for the collection of PVCs for all categories of voters from the recent CVR in the state.”

The process of PVC collection is a vital component of Nigeria’s electoral system, as it ensures that only those who have properly registered and verified their identities can participate in the election.

By adhering to strict protocols and timelines, INEC aims to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, minimising the risk of fraud and ensuring that every vote counts.

As the election date approaches, voters in Edo State are urged to take advantage of the collection period to secure their PVCs.

This card is not only a requirement for voting but also a symbol of their civic duty and participation in the democratic process.

With the support of INEC and a commitment to transparency, the upcoming governorship election in Edo State is poised to be a significant event in the state’s political history.

In summary, INEC’s efforts to organise the timely distribution of PVCs reflect its dedication to a fair and accessible election process.

By focusing on both the immediate needs of Edo State and the upcoming challenges in Ondo State, the Commission is working to ensure that every eligible voter is equipped to exercise their right to vote in the 2024 governorship elections.