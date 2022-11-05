    Login
    INEC inaugurates logistics committee for 2023 elections

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, inaugurated the Electoral Logistics Committee (ELOC).

    Independent National Electoral Commission
    The team has the responsibility to ensure hitch-free logistics ahead and during the 2023 general elections.

    Yakubu stressed that the committee was critical to the successful conduct of the polls.

    Yakubu recalled how flights that conveyed essential election materials in the 2019 poll couldn’t land in some airports due to poor visibility.

    He urged the team to submit periodic reports through the chairman of the committee, an INEC National Commissioner.

    Section 27(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 empowers INEC to request the support of the armed forces, the chairman said.

