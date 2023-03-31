INEC issues certificate of return to Jigawa governor-elect, Assembly members

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Jigawa State on Friday issued a certificate of return to the Governor-elect Malam Umar Namadi, his Deputy, and members of the state House of Assembly.

InfoStride News reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC declared Malam Umar Namadi, the winner of the 18th March, gubernatorial election in Jigawa.

Malam Umar Namadi defeated three other contenders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP.

The event took place at the INEC headquarters in Dutse, the state capital and witnessed mass gatherings from the party’s stakeholders and well-wishers.

INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru Adam presented the certificate to the governor-elect and his deputy while INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Muhammad Lawal presented the certificate to twenty-seven state Assembly members.

He, however, thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation in the successful conduct of the elections in the state.

While speaking after receiving the certificate the governor-elect, Malam Umar Namadi promised to do his best to keep all the promises he made during his campaign.

“We thank you for finding us worthy to steer the affairs of the state in the next four years to come, I assure you that we will do our best to ensure that we fulfil all of our campaign promises”

“I want to tell you that we’ve accepted the mandate you gave to us, however, I want to urge you to be watchful over us by encouraging us where we do right and drawing our attention where we go astray,” Namadi said.