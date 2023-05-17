INEC kicks against Peter Obi’s request to televise election tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has told the presidential election petition court to throw out an application filed by the Labour Party, LP, and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, seeking to have the proceedings televised.

Levy Ozoukwu, counsel to Obi and LP, told journalists after the pre-hearing session on Wednesday that INEC opposed their application for a live broadcast.

Ozoukwu said: “Surprisingly, INEC is objecting.

“A public institution that is being funded by the government and representing the people is saying they don’t want the people to enjoy live streaming. What are they hiding?”

Obi and the LP filed a petition challenging the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

The petitioners are asking the tribunal to declare Obi as the winner of the presidential poll or alternatively, order INEC to conduct a fresh election.