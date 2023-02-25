INEC officials refused to upload presidential election results in Lagos, Delta – LP

The Labour Party has raised the alarm alleging that some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have refused to upload the presidential election results in Lagos and Delta States.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, raised the alarm in a statement he issued on Saturday night.

According to him, the results collated in various polling units in the states are not being uploaded to the Central Server of the electoral body.

Abure alleged that in places like Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, and Ibeju Lekki, amongst others where results showed that Labour Party won convincingly, the INEC officials claimed that the BVAS stopped working.

“For example, in Kosofe, they put the collation centre in a Local Government Area Headquarters. The place is surrounded by APC and people are afraid of their life. They are not uploading, they said that they have been given instruction to insist that the BVAS is faulty.

“And most of the places we won, but they have refused to upload.

“As I speak, APC officials are in Yaba office of INEC negotiating with the officials. What I have said now is happening in Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, we have this situation all over”, the statement added.