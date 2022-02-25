    Login
    INEC Should Roll Out Election Guidelines – Atiku Reacts As Buhari Signs Electoral Law

    Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to roll out the 2023 election guidelines without further delay.

    Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
    Atiku said this following President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the new Electoral Bill on Friday.

    According to him, the electoral umpire needs to roll out the guidelines so that political parties and Nigerians could commence preparations for the 2023 general elections.

    Atiku, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, is said to be interested in the 2023 race.

    He said, “Now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Bill, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to roll out the election guidelines in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians can fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.”

