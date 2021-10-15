Injuries Are Preventing Pulisic From Being World Class – Pat Nevin

Chelsea midfielder, Christian Pulisic has the potential to be world-class, Pat Nevin has said. He, however, revealed that he’ll have to overcome his niggling injury issues in order to scale those heights.

According to him, there have been periods of time at Chelsea where people think he’ll be one of the best players on the planet, but it has always been very stop-start.

Pat added that he just believes Pulisic has been very unlucky because he keeps picking up different and strange injuries at unfortunate times.

His words, “There have been periods of time at Chelsea where you think he can be world class and be one of the best players on the planet, but it has been very stop-start.”

“If it was the same type of injury all the time, then you’d be saying there’s a weakness there and that he’s injury prone which players hate being dubbed as.”

“I think he’s been very unlucky because he keeps picking up different and strange injuries at unfortunate times. The long-term injuries are something you can’t do anything about, but the little niggles are infuriating.”

“When he’s got over them, he hasn’t been able to work back into the team because other players are playing so well.”

“It’s been frustrating for him, but if you ask any of the US supporters, they will tell you he’s capable of all sorts. But it hasn’t happened for a long enough period of time, and you have to admit that as a Chelsea fan.”

“Everyone knows he’s got ability; it’s just getting him through these injuries and if he has a niggle maybe keeping him away and don’t take that chance.”

“I’ve known a lot of players like him, he needs that six to eight-game run where he can get over these niggles and start to flourish.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Pulisic and [Romelu] Lukaku up front when he’s fit because he’s capable of doing it.”