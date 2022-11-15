Haaland Is Out Vs Republic of Ireland – Norwegian Football Federation

Norway striker, Erling Haaland has been ruled out of his country’s upcoming friendly against the Republic of Ireland. The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) recently confirmed this via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to the federation, the Manchester City striker could feature when they take on Finland, but he will definitely sit the game vs Republic of Ireland out.

The NFF added that Jacob Karlstrøm will also not be joining the national team for the game.

It read, “Erling Braut Haaland and Jacob Karlstrøm will not join the national team to Dublin.”

“The way it looks now, they will make it to the run-up to the Finland match. Kristian Thorstvedt has broken his toe and is unavailable for the team. Enter Mads Hedenstad Christiansen and Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk.”