Insecurity, joblessness, clogs in Nigeria’s wheel of progress – ADP Presidential aspirant

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) Presidential candidate, Mr Yabagi Sani has described joblessness and insecurity as clogs in Nigeria’s wheel of progress.

The opposition party Presidential candidate made the remarks while flagging off his campaign in Owerri, Imo State.

He promised to address the challenges associated with joblessness and insecurity in Nigeria.

Sani, who described the Igbo people as “very enterprising”, said he chose to kickstart his campaign in Owerri because he always placed a high premium on Imo and Igbo people in general.

This, he said, informed his choice of an Igbo man, Mr Okey Udo, as running mate.

” As the largest country in black Africa, Nigeria is well positioned to be the rallying point for global issues such as climate change, energy transition and information technology.

”ADP is a child of necessity, we came to the rescue of Nigerian people and we have brought the intervention in the midst of divisions in major political parties.

”We are the credible alternative. We know the pains of Nigerians and the solutions. We will harness Nigeria’s large gas deposits, sand and windmills as well as hydro power to create employment as a solution to insecurity.

”Your vote for ADP is a vote for Nigeria. Vote for ADP, don’t waste your vote “, Sani said.

He further promised to run an all-inclusive government devoid of sectionalism to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, if elected.

Speaking, the Party’s Chairman in Imo, Mr Uzo Nmezi, thanked Imo residents for coming out en masse to welcome Sani and pledged to rally support for the party from Nigerians at the grassroots.

InfoStride News reports that a crowd of supporters were on ground to welcome Sani and his campaign team upon his arrival at the Party’s secretariat in Owerri.