Inter Miami Will Fight In The 3 Remaining MLS Matches – Suarez

Inter Miami striker, Luis Suarez has come out to share a defiant message after his club stretched their lead at the top of the MLS standings by beating Chicago without Lionel Messi. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

The Herons took an early lead in the sixth minute when Matias Rojas scored his fourth goal of the season, only for Chicago Fire to respond with an equalizer in the second half through Rafael Czichos, but Jordi Alba restored Miami’s lead, ensuring the team’s victory and further cementing their position at the top of the standings with 53 points from 25 games.

His brief words, “Three more to fight. Let’s go!”

Inter Miami will now take a break from their MLS commitments and shift focus on their Leagues Cup defence.

WOW.