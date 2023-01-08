Every Manager Reacts Differently To What Goes On During Games – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to react to criticism surrounding his behaviour on the touchline after his recent clash with officials and Newcastle United boss, Eddie Howe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every manager behaves differently regarding the circumstances, and he sees that as his own way of defending his team while coaching with passion.

Arteta added that people should stop taking the context out of his situations because that is very unfair.

His words, “I try to do my best for this football club, to defend it, to promote it, to play with the passion I believe the game has to be played with,”

“There are moments — it is not the way I behaved against West Ham, every game is special. Every manager behaves differently regarding the circumstances.”

“You cannot take the context out of a situation — I don’t think that is fair. That’s me! Whether I am here or on the pitch, that’s me — the good and the bad.”

“To be fair I have not read it [what has been said]. Is the criticism negative or positive, because criticism is not always negative, it can be very positive.”

On Smith-Rowe, “First of all, we need him fit and at his best, and when we have that, we have an incredible player that we have missed a lot in the last few months,”

“Tomorrow he trains well, he will hopefully be available to give us something in the game.”

“Emile can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger and even as a nine; I think he’s played there before.”