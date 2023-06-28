Inter Milan Deserved To Win The UCL – Milito

Inter Milan deserved to beat Manchester City in the Champions League final, Diego Milito has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the final was a very close game, and it was just unfortunate that the Italian club happened to be unlucky in front of goal.

Milito added that Inter’s journey to the UCL final was definitely extraordinary and they deserve praise for it.

His words, “I think it was very close. Inter have made a great journey in the Champions League, they deserved the final and in my opinion they deserved even more in the final. Inter had a great game, unfortunately football is like that, they weren’t able to unlock it and then the day was unlucky. Manchester City scored and unfortunately Inter were unable to bring the cup home, but I think the journey has been extraordinary.”