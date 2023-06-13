Inter Milan Will Remain Hungry To Win Trophies – Lukaku

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to admit that he felt like crap after the club’s Champions League final defeat against Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to Inter fans for all of their love and support throughout the season, and he is sorry to have let them down in the UCL final.

Lukaku added that Inter Milan will remain hungry to win trophies for seasons to come.

His words, “First of all I want to thank all the Inter fans for their love and support throughout the season. You guys have been by our side at all times and I personally want to thank you for that. It shouldn’t have happened…We gave everything. It’s a sh*tty feeling for all of us who love this beautiful club. But Inter are still hungry and we’ll go back to fighting with the hope of one day reaching that moment where history is written.”