Internet Fraud: Calabar Federal High Court Sentences Six Fraudsters

The Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, on Friday sentenced six individuals to six months in prison for criminal impersonation, love scams, and identity theft.

The convicts were prosecuted by the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on two separate charges, to which they pleaded guilty.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, identified the convicts as Chibo Udoka (alias Zxoya Andric, Kelly Rose, Chimata Harry), John Inimfon Okpokpo (alias Grace Boar), Emediong Ekerete Bassey (alias Thiwe Ploka), Otu Ginikachi Samuel (alias Chris Hemsworth), Goodluck John Bassey (alias Tom Jones), and Asogwa Ifebuche Lukas (alias Daniela Crystal).

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ruled on the cases, stating, “That you, Otu Ginikachi Samuel (aka Chris Hemsworth), sometime in 2024 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court fraudulently presented yourself as Chris Hemsworth (a United States citizen) to Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych (a Ukrainian citizen) on Facebook with fraudulent intent, gained an advantage of the sum of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) for yourself from the said Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych and thereby committed the offence of identity theft contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (0) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2024 and punishable under Section 22 (b) (iv) of the same Act.”

Justice Ojukwu further ruled, “That you, Chibo Udoka Mgborogwu (aka Zoya Andric, Kelly Rose, Chimata Harry), sometime in 2024 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court, with intent to obtain property and gain advantage for yourself, fraudulently presented yourself as Zoya Andric, Kelly Rose, Chimata Harry on social media platforms (WhatsApp, Instagram) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (0) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Amendment Act 2024 and punishable under Section 22 (b) (iv) of the same Act.”

The statement added, “The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them. Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel Khamis Mahmud prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However, defense counsels Udeme Tom, Innocent Ekeize, and Henry Effiong prayed for lighter sentences, citing that the defendants were first-time offenders.”

Justice Ojukwu sentenced Emediong Bassey, Otu Samuel, Asogwa Lucas, and John Okpokpo to six months imprisonment on each of the two counts, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Goodluck Bassey and Chibo Mgborogwu were sentenced to one month imprisonment each on one count.

All convicts were given the option to pay a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) each.

Four of the convicts were ordered to make restitution: Emediong Bassey to pay One Thousand Five Hundred Rands (R1500); Otu Samuel to pay One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00); John Okpokpo to pay One Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($150); and Asogwa Lucas to pay One Hundred United States Dollars ($100).

Additionally, the convicts forfeited all gadgets used in committing the crimes to the Federal Government.

The convicts were arrested in Uyo between May and June 2024, following verified intelligence regarding their criminal activities on the internet.