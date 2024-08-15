Investigation Is Still Ongoing To Determine What Led To The Stabbing Of Yamal’s Father – Police

Police have come out to confirm three arrests following the stabbing of Lamine Yamal’s father. The cops recently gave a health update, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, 3 people have been arrested following the stabbing of the Barcelona forward’s dad in the neighbourhood of Rocafonda in Mataro, and investigation is still open to get to the root of the matter.

The police added that more arrests may yet take place to ascertain what really happened to the victim.

It read, “I can confirm three people have been arrested following the stabbing of a man in the neighbourhood of Rocafonda in Mataro. The investigation is still open and officers are still trying to establish the level of implication of those detained. More arrests may take place later today. We’re not in a position to offer any more details at this stage about the arrested men’s ages and nationalities. What we can say is that the stabbing occurred at 9.10pm in a car park and the arrests took place a couple of hours later and the three people arrested were in custody by 11pm.

The arrests occurred in the neighbourhood of Rocafonda in Mataro. The victim was taken to hospital in Barcelona. There was a previous incident involving the men believed to have been involved in the stabbing, shortly after midday yesterday. That incident and the circumstances surrounding the subsequent stabbing and whether the men allegedly involved bumped into each other or the suspects laid in wait for the victim is still under investigation and is an important part of the probe because it will determine the charges the arrested men could face.”

