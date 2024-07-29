IPAC Opposes Senate’s Proposed Bill for LG Electoral Commission

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed strong opposition to the Senate’s proposed bill to establish a Local Government Independent Electoral Commission, labeling it as ill-conceived.

At the third regular quarterly consultative meeting between INEC and political parties, held in Abuja on Monday, IPAC Chairman Yusuf Dantalle called for amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act to empower INEC to conduct all local government elections.

He also advocated for the dissolution of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to restore confidence in the electoral system.

Dantalle emphasized that entrusting INEC with local government elections would enhance trust in the democratic process, which is vital for representative governance.

“To further deepen democracy at the grassroots level, IPAC demands the immediate scrapping of the States Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs),” Dantalle stated.

“The charade called elections they conduct is an aberration, a dent, and a mockery of our emerging democracy; a waste of taxpayers’ money that ought to have been channeled to developmental projects.”

He criticized SIECs for their lack of voter registers, BVAS, IReV portals, ballot boxes, and trained personnel necessary for credible elections, arguing that the elections they conduct contribute to voter apathy and distrust in the electoral process.

“The Council rejects the proposed bill by the Senate to create the so-called Local Government Independent Electoral Commission, bearing in mind that it would be another SIEC in disguise.

It is unacceptable, ill-conceived, another electoral jamboree that will impede the nation’s democracy and waste public funds at a time when citizens demand a smaller government to reduce the cost of governance,” he added.

Dantalle also highlighted the importance of free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Edo State and Ondo State, noting their potential impact on restoring public trust in the democratic process.