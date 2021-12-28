It Always Feels Good To Make My Mother Happy – The Rock

Hollywood actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has gifted his mum a car for Christmas. He recently shared photos and a video of him presenting the car to his mother, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, making her smile felt really good and it felt nice to see her alongside her grandkids in her new ride.

The Rock added that he is always so grateful to make his mother happy because she has lived one hell of a life.

His words, ”This one felt good.”

“Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today.”

“She was shocked.

She got a few good ugly cries in.

Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car.

She was overcome with pure joy joy.”

“Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken.”

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life.

I don’t take any of it for granted.

Neither does she.”

“Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!!

And your Elvis records

We love you.

You deserve a lot more.”