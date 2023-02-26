It Felt Like Liverpool Lost Vs Crystal Palace – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he believes the club should not be forced to suffer because of our own history. This as they continue to face criticism over their faltering campaign, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it felt like Liverpool lost the game vs Crystal Palace when he saw his players in the dressing room, but he already told his boys that they will just need to keep going.

Klopp added that even if the Reds not winning the game vs Palace, they did gain one more point.

His words, “We keep going,”

“Look, I see it in your eyes and in the players’ eyes as well: it looks like we lost the game. We didn’t. It is like that. We cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke.”

“This will not be the season that everybody when you have the history books and say ‘let’s have a look at that season again and again and again.’ There will not be big movies about it and stuff like this but we have to go through it anyway. And we will.”

“It is not always ‘here we won, great, oh now we dropped points, oh rubbish.’ We have to keep going. Take the things and go again, that’s what we will do.”

“Nothing really changed tonight. You can see it two ways: we didn’t win, that sounds negative. We have a point more than before. I think that sounds pretty positive. So you can choose.”