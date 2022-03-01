It Has Been 24 Beautiful Years Of Entrepreneurship For Me – Toyin Lawani

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani is celebrating her 40th birthday today. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has come a long way while showing women that what a man can do a woman can do better, and she is proud of that journey.

Lawani added that it has been 24 beautiful years of entrepreneurship and 16 years of her career as a stylist.

His words, “Happy 40th birthday to the King of fashion @theunstoppabletoyinlawani.”

“The fashion Goddess&The Business mogul of our time?”

“I’ve come a long way ,Showing women that what a man can do a woman can do better , empowering creative minds&being the star maker.”

“24years of starting the Entrepreneurial business &16 years of starting the styling business.”

“Always putting Africa on the map & setting the pace.”

“All Hail the king of fashion in Africa @theunstoppabletoyinlawani.”

“#KINGOFALLQUEENS AT 40.”

WOW.