It Is A Shame To See How No One In Power Addressed The Rigging During Elections – Simi

Popular singer, Simi has come out to say that the budget for the 2023 elections should have been used to fix schools and hospitals. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the 300 billion naira budget for the recent joke of an election is appalling, and it would have been better if the money was used to fix some of the issues Nigerians already battle with.

Simi added that the rigging during the polls was very blatant, and it is a shame to see how no one in power addressed it.

Her words, “300 billion naira budget for this joke of an election. @inecnigeria you might have as well given them back the money to fix some hospitals and schools and just used finger to point at the people you wanted to select.”

“The blatant rigging and nobody in power addressed it. Lol. Giant problem of Africa. ”

“Anybody that saw the disenfranchisement and didn’t condemn it better keep their prayers for Nigeria. She doesn’t need prayers from people like you.”

