It Is Always Good News To Make The UCL Semis – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is very pleased to have made the UCL semis. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the day LFC qualifies for the Champions League semifinal and he is not happy about it, the press and fans are permitted to knock him out.

Klopp added that making seven changes and still sealing qualification was a brilliant result vs a very good Benfica team.

“The day we qualify for the Champions League semifinal and I’m not happy please come and knock me out,”

“We made seven changes. The situation was the last line had never played together and it was about details, staying 100% concentrated.”

“It was not exactly what we wanted, but it is absolutely not important because if we played the best game of the season tonight it wouldn’t have made it more likely to get to the final. We are through and that’s all that matters and I’m really happy.”

“The one thing we knew is it will be hard as the last line never played together,”

“You lose the boys like Virgil [van Dijk] and these things are normal. This is not a problem. Benfica kept believing and kept going that’s all.”

“It was important we could make changes and still be successful. That’s fine.”